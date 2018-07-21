91°
Driver of car that plowed into Mardi Gras crowd released

Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who was inebriated when he drove into a crowd at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade, injuring at least 32 spectators, has been released from prison.

An attorney for 26-year-old Neilson Rizzuto tells news outlets that Rizzuto was freed Friday after serving 17 months of his five-year sentence.

In January, a judge sentenced Rizzuto to five years but suspended one year and gave him credit for 11 months already served.

Authorities say Rizzuto's early release came about through the judge's leniency and a state law that makes nonviolent offenders eligible for release after serving 35 percent of their sentence with good behavior.

Rizzuto was ordered to serve one year of probation and attend Alcoholic Anonymous as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving meetings.

