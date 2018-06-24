82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver of 18-wheeler cited following train crash on Scenic Highway

Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an accident involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Brooklawn Drive and Scenic Hwy. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the train had been stopped on the track for a while after disconnecting several cars.

The conductor told officials that as the train finally began to continue southbound on the track, an 18-wheeler approached the railroad crossing. The conductor sounded the horn at the driver of the semi, who continued to cross the tracks.

Deputies say the engine of the train struck the rear of the trailer, causing minimal damage.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was issued a citation for violating "obedience to signal indicating approach to train."

