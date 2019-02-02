71°
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL- One person was killed in a crash overnight on Denham Rd. near Red Stone Drive.
The crash took the life of Dusty Shaffer of Baton Rouge.
According to the Central Police Department, a single-vehicle crash involving a ford pick up truck happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. The vehicle drove off the roadway and Shaffer was partially ejected.
Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
