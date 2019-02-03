60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Central

23 hours 38 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 February 02, 2019 11:01 AM February 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raykael Morris

CENTRAL- One person was killed in a crash overnight on Denham Road near Red Stone Drive.

The crash took the life of Dusty Shaffer of Baton Rouge.

According to the Central Police Department, a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford pick up truck happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. The vehicle drove off the roadway and Shaffer was partially ejected.

Authorities say, Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days