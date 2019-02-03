Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Central

CENTRAL- One person was killed in a crash overnight on Denham Road near Red Stone Drive.

The crash took the life of Dusty Shaffer of Baton Rouge.

According to the Central Police Department, a single-vehicle crash involving a Ford pick up truck happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. The vehicle drove off the roadway and Shaffer was partially ejected.

Authorities say, Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.