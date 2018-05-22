Driver killed after overturned dump truck catches fire in Ascension Parish

92°
DARROW - A man is dead after his dump truck veered off a highway and caught fire in Ascension Parish Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 52-year-old Albert Batiste Jr. was killed in the accident on LA 942 near LA 22.

Police say Batiste was driving the truck southbound on Highway 942 when he lost control and ran off the road, striking a tree. The truck then overturned and caught fire with Batiste still inside.

Batiste suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Batiste for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

