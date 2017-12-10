Driver in one-vehicle crash jumps off interstate to avoid oncoming vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A driver that was involved in a one-vehicle crash jumped from an interstate overpass to avoid being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

According to Baton Rouge Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 West at the I-10/I-110 split Saturday afternoon.

After getting out of his vehicle to assess the damage, the driver "jumped off the overpass to avoid being hit by another vehicle," according to BRPD.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.