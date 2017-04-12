82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver in Endymion parade crash pleads not guilty

1 hour 46 seconds ago April 12, 2017 Apr 12, 2017 Wednesday, April 12 2017 April 12, 2017 1:31 PM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – A man accused of crashing his vehicle into a crowd of people at a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday, WWL reports.

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is facing 14 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, 12 counts of vehicular negligent injuring and one count of hit and run driving causing serious injury or death.

The crash happened during the Endymion parade on Feb. 25 and injured more than 20 parade-goers. Rizzuto's blood alcohol level was. 232 percent at the time of the crash.

Rizzuto's bond was raised from $125,000 to $420,000 after additional charges were filed against him.

