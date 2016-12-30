42°
Driver in critical condition following collision with tree
BATON ROUGE – The driver of a truck remains in critical condition Thursday afternoon after running off the roadway at the intersection of Florida and Lobdell.
Baton Rouge Police say, the driver hit another vehicle before colliding head-on with a tree. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, is expected to recover from the injuries received during the crash.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation by police.