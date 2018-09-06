Driver in crash that killed Councilman Buddy Amoroso indicted for reckless operation

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of fatally striking East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso with his car for reckless operation.

While a grand jury decided to indict 21-year-old Nicholas Alexander on that charge Thursday, he was not indicted for negligent homicide, which is one of the two charges he was originally booked on following the deadly crash.

Thomas Clement, who was biking with Amoroso at the time of the crash, confirmed the grand jury's decision Thursday.

Amoroso's widow, Denise, said she was disappointed in the decision, saying District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla didn't request phone records which could have supported the case for a negligent homicide indictment.

According to Louisiana State Police, Councilman Amoroso and Clement were traveling eastbound on their bicycles on LA Highway 66 near US 61 in June.

Police said Alexander, who was also traveling eastbound on LA 66, failed to reduce his speed and move over. His 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe struck both cyclists from behind. Clement was injured in the crash but later recovered.

The Metro Council has since voted to place Denise Amoroso in the late councilman's seat in an interim capacity.