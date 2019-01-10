34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver in crash that killed Councilman Buddy Amoroso expected in court

By: WBRZ Staff

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - The man accused of killing former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso is expected to be in court Thursday.

Deputies say Nicholas Alexander was the man behind the wheel of the truck that hit Amoroso and his friend while they were riding bikes last summer. From the investigation, officials learned Alexander failed to reduce his speed and move into another lane. His 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe struck both cyclists from behind. The second victim, Thomas Clement, was injured but recovered.

Alexander was indicted in September for reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He'll appear at the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse later today. 

