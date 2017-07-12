Driver in crash that killed 81-year-old in Franklinton charged with negligent homicide

FRANKLINTON – A driver has been charged with negligent homicide after an 81-year-old was killed in a crash on LA 25.

The crash took the life of 81-year-old Curtis Simmons of Tylertown Mississippi.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. on LA 25 at the intersection of LA 438. As Simmons was driving southbound, a Pontiac Grand Am driven by 35-year-old Joshua Cole Stinson was traveling westbound on the road.

As Stinson approached the intersection of LA 25, he failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of Simmons' truck. The truck went off the right side of the roadway and ran into a culvert. Simmons was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Simmons suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

Stinson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Stinson was booked into the Washington Parish Jail for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with an expired driver’s license and negligent homicide. Stinston was also booked into the Washington Parish jail on failure to appear warrants in Washington Parish.