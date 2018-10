Driver identified after SUV crashes into home

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home Sunday in St. Mary Parish.

A preliminary investigation determined that 80-year-old Richard Daigle was driving an SUV on Jupiter Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. For unknown reasons, Daigle's SUV ran off the roadway and hit a home in the 100 block of Ross Lane.

Daigle was pronounced dead at the scene.