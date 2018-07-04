77°
Driver flees after crashing into bus stop on Florida Blvd.; one person seriously hurt

Tuesday, July 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person with serious injuries.

The incident was reported before 2:20 p.m. on Florida Boulevard near North 26th Street. Authorities say the victim is being taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The victim told police the vehicle involved left the scene after the crash.

Witnesses at the scene tell WBRZ that the driver crashed into a bus stop and then took off. 

It's the second pedestrian seriously hurt on the roadway in less than a week. This past weekend, a man crossing the street was struck and killed by a BRPD vehicle. The officer involved in that crash is currently on paid administrative leave.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

