Driver escapes unscathed from nasty crash

BATON ROUGE- The driver of a car that was nearly torn in half by a utility pole walked away unscathed from the crash on Christmas.

The wreck was just after lunch on Lobdell Boulevard near Harry Drive.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of the pole splitting the car in half. The collision pushed the car along the pole, peeling the car into halves until the area around the driver's seat.

Police did not release specific details about the crash or if the driver was ticketed.

Nearly 300 people in the area lost power for most of the afternoon as damaged utility equipment was repaired.