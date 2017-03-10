70°
Driver ejected through windshield in fatal Ascension Parish crash
GONZALES - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police
The crash occurred near LA 431, east of Airline Highway just before 10:00 p.m.
Sources say the driver hit a tree and was ejected through the windshield of their vehicle.
BREAKING: one person is dead after a crash on Hwy 431 in Ascension Parish. I'm headed to the scene. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 11, 2017
Details are limited at this time.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for details.
