70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver ejected through windshield in fatal Ascension Parish crash

52 minutes 15 seconds ago March 10, 2017 Mar 10, 2017 Friday, March 10 2017 March 10, 2017 10:11 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

GONZALES - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police

The crash occurred near LA 431, east of Airline Highway just before 10:00 p.m.

Sources say the driver hit a tree and was ejected through the windshield of their vehicle.


Details are limited at this time.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for details.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days