Driver ditches moving vehicle, hides on roof, gets arrested
KENNER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who was found hiding on top of a roof after abandoning a car during a chase has been arrested.
A Kenner police Facebook post says a police officer observed Friday a vehicle that matched the description of one that may have been involved in vehicle burglaries. News outlets report the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Diamonte Beasley and, at some point, he accelerated and reached speeds over 70 mph.
Beasley eventually jumped from the vehicle, which crashed into a mailbox, and was captured hiding on the roof of a home. At the time of his arrest, Beasley was found with a handgun.
Police charged Beasley with aggravated flight from an officer and other offenses.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
