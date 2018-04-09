56°
Driver ditches moving vehicle, hides on roof, gets arrested

Monday, April 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

KENNER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who was found hiding on top of a roof after abandoning a car during a chase has been arrested.

A Kenner police Facebook post says a police officer observed Friday a vehicle that matched the description of one that may have been involved in vehicle burglaries. News outlets report the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Diamonte Beasley and, at some point, he accelerated and reached speeds over 70 mph.

Beasley eventually jumped from the vehicle, which crashed into a mailbox, and was captured hiding on the roof of a home. At the time of his arrest, Beasley was found with a handgun.

Police charged Beasley with aggravated flight from an officer and other offenses.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

