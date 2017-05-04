Driver dies in crash on LA 417 in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH – A deadly crash closed LA 417 at Coon Road in Pointe Coupee Parish Thursday morning.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. The driver of a vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel across the highway and then hit a tree.

The driver of the car died, according to the sheriff's office. Three children in the vehicle were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The identity of the driver has not been released at the time of this post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.