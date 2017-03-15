Driver crashes into building on Government Street

61°
1 hour 24 minutes 56 seconds ago March 15, 2017 Mar 15, 2017 Wednesday, March 15 2017 March 15, 2017 5:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A driver crashed into a building on Government Street at South 14th on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash caused the Baton Rouge Police Department to close the east bound lane. Traffic coming out of downtown on to Government Street is heavy due to the crash.

There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post. However, sources say the driver was possibly impaired at the time of the crash.

Check back for updates.

