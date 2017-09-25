Driver cited after 18-wheeler loses trailer, causes mess on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Police say a semi truck lost its load on I-10 Monday morning, leaving debris and a massive traffic jam in its wake.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Monday on I-10 East near College Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an 18-wheeler lost its trailer, which struck a DOTD vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police say no one was inside the DOTD vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. Police added that the driver was cited for an unsecured load and may face a fine.

All lanes of the interstate have since reopened at the scene of the crash.