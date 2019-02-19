Driver charged with 3rd DWI after deadly head-on crash in Ascension Parish overnight

ASCENSION PARISH - A man is facing his third DWI charge after he allegedly caused a head-on crash that killed another person in Ascension Parish Monday night.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a crash on Oak-Grove Port Vincent Highway and Calle Sevario Road before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Greg Rivere was traveling eastbound on LA 42 when his pick-up truck crossed into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Cox, suffered fatal injuries. Rivere and a female passenger in his truck were both taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Investigators suspect Rivere was impaired at the time of the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

Rivere was booked on charges of DWI(3rd offense), vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and several other traffic violations.