Driver charged with second DWI after hitting parked car, car wash building

BATON ROUGE - A driver was reportedly leaving a Dollar General on Hooper Rd. when he hit several objects, crashed into a car wash building and attempted to flee, according to a witness.

The witness told News 2 that the man hit a parked car, a tree, then cross Hooper Rd. and hit a car wash building.

He then reportedly turned around and attempt to flee the scene, according to the witness.

The driver, later identified as 73-year-old Will Hall, was detained by police because of possible impairment, according to a police spokesperson.

Hall was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI(Second), failure to maintain control and reckless operation.