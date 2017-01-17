71°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver charged with second DWI after hitting parked car, car wash building
BATON ROUGE - A driver was reportedly leaving a Dollar General on Hooper Rd. when he hit several objects, crashed into a car wash building and attempted to flee, according to a witness.
The witness told News 2 that the man hit a parked car, a tree, then cross Hooper Rd. and hit a car wash building.
He then reportedly turned around and attempt to flee the scene, according to the witness.
The driver, later identified as 73-year-old Will Hall, was detained by police because of possible impairment, according to a police spokesperson.
Hall was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI(Second), failure to maintain control and reckless operation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire outside Sorrento landfill escalates enviromental fight
-
Reported two alarm apartment fire on Titian Ave. near N Donmoor Ave.
-
20-year-old wanted for shooting near Doe's restaurant on Government Street
-
Legally blind teacher works, can't get disability assistance
-
Community gathers to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day