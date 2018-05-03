Driver charged after infant dies in I-12 crash Wednesday

COVINGTON - Police say a man is facing several charges after an infant passenger in his vehicle was killed in a crash on I-12 Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Errol Nugent of Hammond was driving eastbound on I-12 when he missed the US 190 exit around 3 p.m. Wednesday. After missing the turn, Nugent briefly pulled into the center median of the interstate.

When he tried to re-enter the eastbound lanes, police say he drove into the path of an 18-wheeler and was struck from behind.

State police say one-month-old Bryce Martin, was riding in the rear passenger's seat at the time of the crash. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He was later airlifted to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, where he was pronounced dead. Three other passengers in Nugent’s vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

The truck driver was not seriously hurt.

Troopers believe Nugent may have been impaired at the time of the crash, and a blood sample was sent to the LSP Crime Lab for analysis. Once he's released from the hospital, Nugent will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring (3 counts), Child Restraint (2 counts), Careless Operation, and Suspended Driver's License.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered.