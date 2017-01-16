Driver attempts to flee after hitting parked car, car wash building

BATON ROUGE - A driver was reportedly leaving a Dollar General on Hooper Rd. when he hit several objects, crashed into a car wash building and attempted to flee, according to a witness.

The witness told News 2 that the man hit a parked car, a tree, then cross Hooper Rd. and hit a car wash building.

He then reportedly turned around and attempt to flee the scene, according to the witness.

Police responded to the scene and the driver was seen being taken by police, according to News 2 crews at the scene.