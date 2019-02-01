67°
Driver arrested in fiery 18-wheeler crash that damaged I-10 overpass

1 hour 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - State police have arrested a driver that collided with an 18-wheeler and closed part of I-10 for hours.

The crash was reported on January 9 near the Veterans Boulevard overpass. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Volvo semi-truck with trailers, was driving in the right lane approaching the overpass. A Mercury Grand Marquis entered I-10 from Power Boulevard and failed to properly merge into traffic.

The vehicle sideswiped the truck, causing the 18-wheeler driver to lose control. The truck crossed the center lane and overturned. One of the two trailers fell off the north side of the interstate and caught fire.

Authorities say the driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The crash caused damage to the bridge structure and closed the eastbound lanes for over seven hours and the westbound lanes for two hours.

After the crash, authorities located the suspect's vehicle in the 1000 block of Edenborn Avenue in Metairie. The state crime lab processed the vehicle and confirmed the damage on the vehicle matched damage on the 18-wheeler.

Authorities say the driver, 36-year-old Brandon Eserman turned himself in Friday. He was charged with hit-and-run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent injuring, driving with a suspended driver's license, not having insurance, and having a fraudulent inspection certification.

