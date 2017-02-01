Drive-by near New Orleans school kills two; packed ball game locked down

(Photo source: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game.



WWL reports that Edna Karr High School's auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night.



Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the men were in a car after being turned away from the game.



He says the bullets apparently came from a silver sedan.



Harrison says one victim died on the school lawn, the other at a hospital.



School officials told local media that one victim graduated from Karr two years ago. A police news release says neither was a current student.



It says both men had multiple bullet wounds, and the coroner will identify the two after autopsy.