Drew Brees sends gifts to more than 170 people who helped him set passing record

NEW ORLEANS - If for some reason you ever doubted that Drew Brees is the ultimate team player, this should put that thought to rest.

This past week, the New Orleans Saints quarterback sent gifts to more than 100 of his current and former teammates and coaches. The gifts were to celebrate everyone who had a hand in helping Brees set the NFL's all-time passing record, which he claimed earlier this year in a primetime game against Washington.

For the most part, the gifts were the same for each player: a commemorative football featuring Brees and some text proclaiming him the all-time passing leader. But each football also features the recipient's statistics from when they played alongside the great No. 9. It also came with a letter putting Brees' appreciation into words.

Thank you @drewbrees and @saints for this token of appreciation. I’m at a loss for words and can only say that it was a privilege and honor to be your teammate. You’re a class act brother and one of the greatest to ever do it!!! #Thankful ???? #Salute ?? pic.twitter.com/N5X5iJKdZ9 — Mike Karney (@Karney44) December 13, 2018

According to ESPN, Brees sent out a total of 174 footballs to thank his teammates.