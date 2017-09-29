71°
Drew Brees: Saints to kneel before anthem, stand during

Friday, September 29 2017
By: Josh Jackson

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel before the national anthem at Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.  

Once the national anthem begins, the team will stand together. 

Brees says this is a showing of "solidarity" from the team. 

Last Sunday, 10 Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem before their game against the Carolina Panthers. 

According to WWL-TV, the Saints have lost nearly 20,000 likes on their Facebook page since then. 

