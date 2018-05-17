Drew Brees surprises student-athlete who lost leg, gives him new prosthetic

NEW ORLEANS - We know Drew Brees is a huge talent for the Saints, but every once in a while he reminds us that he also has a huge heart off the field.

A high school quarterback in San Diego experienced this firsthand when he met Brees, his favorite athlete and a future hall-of-famer, over the weekend.

KGTV says Alex Ruiz, who plays for Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, California, had his left leg amputated below the knee in February after he suffered a severe injury in an October game. Brees surprised Ruiz at a flag-football event in San Diego, where he used to play for the Chargers, and gifted him with a brand new prosthetic leg.

After he gave him the new prosthetic, Brees hung out for a while and threw the ball with the young athlete. Brees said Ruiz can transition to an athletic prosthetic once he becomes comfortable, allowing him to possibly return to playing football.