Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees surprises student-athlete who lost leg, gives him new prosthetic
NEW ORLEANS - We know Drew Brees is a huge talent for the Saints, but every once in a while he reminds us that he also has a huge heart off the field.
A high school quarterback in San Diego experienced this firsthand when he met Brees, his favorite athlete and a future hall-of-famer, over the weekend.
KGTV says Alex Ruiz, who plays for Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, California, had his left leg amputated below the knee in February after he suffered a severe injury in an October game. Brees surprised Ruiz at a flag-football event in San Diego, where he used to play for the Chargers, and gifted him with a brand new prosthetic leg.
That moment the guy you have watched hours upon hours of film on trying to imitate him as much as you could, presents you with your first leg. Thank you so much @cafoundation and for everything yesterday, I’m extremely excited to be working with you guys soon! Thank you @drewbrees you have no idea how much respect I have for you as a person and a player and can’t wait to see you again in August!
After he gave him the new prosthetic, Brees hung out for a while and threw the ball with the young athlete. Brees said Ruiz can transition to an athletic prosthetic once he becomes comfortable, allowing him to possibly return to playing football.
That moment the guy you have watched hours upon hours of film on trying to imitate him as much as you could, presents you with your first leg. Thank you so much @cafoundation and for everything yesterday, I’m extremely excited to be working with you guys soon! Thank you @drewbrees you have no idea how much respect I have for you as a person and a player and can’t wait to see you again in August!