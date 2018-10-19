Drew Brees eyes another rare milestone against Baltimore on Sunday

Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments this season, none bigger than becoming the NFL's all time leading passer. This Sunday against Baltimore though, he has a chance at two more career milestones.

Brees is one touchdown pass away from his 500th career touchdown, joining the elite company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady. He also has a chance to beat the only team in his NFL career he has yet to defeat, the Ravens.

Only two quarterbacks have beaten all 32 teams in their career, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Brees can join that list if he and the New Orleans Saints win on Sunday in Baltimore.

In his career, Brees is 0-4 against the Ravens. The last time the teams met was on Monday Night Football back in 2014. The Ravens won 34-27.

For Brees, who turns 40 in January, this could his last shot at beating Baltimore. The two teams meet only once every four years, and for an aging Brees, the window to achieve this rare feat may be closing soon.