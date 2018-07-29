Drew Brees at 39: 'I don't have a whole lot of time left'

METARIE - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees entered his 18th career training camp of his Hall of Fame career on Thursday. With Super Bowl expectations already starting to buzz around New Orleans, Brees certainly understands the window of opportunity is quickly fading on a chance at winning his second-ever Lombardi trophy.

"I understand that I don't have a whole lot of time left," admitted Brees. "So, I'm going to stay in the moment and I'm going to enjoy every second. I know when it's over, it's over."

After falling one play shy of last seasons NFC Championship game, the feeling of something to prove is greater than ever surrounding this unit.

"There's still things to accomplish," said Brees. "I know in order to accomplish those things we have to work, have high expectations and sacrifice."

For the first time since 2009, Brees had fewer than 600 passing attempts in 2017. With a much improved balance in the run game, the running back room believes they can take the burden off Brees to carry this team back to a deep playoff run.

"We know that our rushing attack was real good last year," said running back Mark Ingram who is suspended the first four games for violation of PED's. "Our offensive line is better. We know that there is high expectations because we had two pro-bowl running backs. But, we feel like we have the room, unit and the guys on the offense to be able to go above and beyond, and that's our goal."



Following practice Brees made an interesting point, saying "the differences are we haven’t lost veteran guys, we’ve gone and acquired some more veteran leadership and some guys that are great in the locker room." Brees also mentioned the young talent must continue to develop and make that jump from year one to year two.