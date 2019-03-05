Dressed up, ready for fun: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The party is on! Thousands of people are expected to gather in the New Orleans area to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Fat Tuesday marks the final day of the season of revelry and costumed merrymaking that began on Jan. 6. After rainy weather affected some parades Sunday, the weather is expected to be cold but sunny.

The festivities kick off early Tuesday morning when the Northside Skull and Bone Gang walks through the Treme neighborhood before the sun comes up, waking people up to celebrate the day.

That kicks off a busy day of parades along St. Charles Avenue, walking groups in fancy costumes traveling through the French Quarter and the Marigny and Mardi Gras Indians in finely beaded costumes taking to the streets amid the revelry.