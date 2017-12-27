Dreary this morning, drier by the afternoon

Scattered showers and cloudy, especially in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and lows in the low 30s.

We're warmer than Christmas, but still below average for the Baton Rouge area. Showers continue this morning, scattered in nature with occasional heavy pockets. By the afternoon, the rain eases back but the cloudiness continues with a chance of the sun potentially peeking through at times. Thursday, expect a drier day with a little more sun, while Friday and Saturday are looking even more sunny. Another big dip in the jet stream introduces another arctic blast in time for 2018. Before we feel that cold air though, we could see some showers New Year's Eve. Will this interfere with the Red Stick Drop? It's too early to say right now, but for the time being we are keeping showers chances on the lower side.