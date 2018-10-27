72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drawing nears for $750 million Powerball jackpot

4 hours 35 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, October 27 2018 Oct 27, 2018 October 27, 2018 10:15 AM October 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery players will have a shot at the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history as numbers are drawn for the estimated $750 million Powerball game.
  
The drawing Saturday night will come four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.
  
Those planning to spend $2 on a Powerball ticket can hope for a giant payday but should realize they have almost no chance of winning the top prize. That's because the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
  
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11.
  
The $750 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. A winner who opted for cash would get $428.6 million.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days