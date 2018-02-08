39°
Drake visits Miami homeless shelter for women, kids

Wednesday, February 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MIAMI (AP) - Drake made a surprise stop at a Florida homeless shelter for women and children, bringing a $50,000 check and toys and games for the kids.
 
A news release from Miami's Lotus Village said Drake visited on Tuesday to support families who moved into the nonprofit's new shelter one week ago. Drake passed out $150 Target gift cards for the female residents.
 
The singer was in town shooting a music video. He made a pit stop at a local high school on Monday, performing for students and leaving them a $25,000 check for school uniforms.
 
The homeless shelter is trying to raise $25 million to expand its reach and become a national model for curbing homelessness among women and children. Its services include a community clinic, children's wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden.

