91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drake confirms rumors of a son in newest album, 'Scorpion'

3 hours 45 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 9:27 AM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Drake confirms he's a father on his new album. The 31-year-old rapper from Canada released "Scorpion" on Friday.

In two songs on his fifth album, he addresses rumors that he fathered a son with a former French adult-film star. In "Emotionless," Drake raps, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

In "March 14," he uses a Michael Jackson reference to say, "She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine." The 25-track album features the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What."

The album follows "More Life" from 2017. Jay Z, Future, Static Major and Ty Dolla $ign are among the artists who appear on the new album. He also samples Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days