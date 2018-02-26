64°
Drainage in Central top priority for city leaders
CENTRAL- Every time it rains, areas in Central are cause for concern because of clogged canals and ditches.
After this early mornings downpour, many residents are seeing full drainage canals. News 2's Johnston Von Springer has more information on how city leaders promise to make drainage a priority.
