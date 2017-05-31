Drainage ditch problems plague Plaquemine residents

PLAQUEMINE - A man says a ditch that won't drain is overflowing every time it rains.

Resident Gegory Pierre said the problem has been happening for years and that water is creeping onto the property of others living in Pointe Pleasant.

Pierre said he's seen tons of junk come flowing across the ditch. Two weeks ago, the parish pulled a telephone pole from the culvert thinking that would solve the problem, but it wasn't enough for the ditch to drain normally.

"But why does it backup all the time," Pierre asks.

He's called the parish multiple times about the issue, but he never got a response until 2 On Your Side stepped in.

They said after the water from recent rain drains from the ditch, they will bring in a truck to clean it out.

Another resident, Hazel Sparrow, said she's seen crews come out to clean the ditch before, but it was never fully cleared.

"It would come and just spray the ditch," Sparrow said.

Both Pierre and Sparrow agree more needs to be done for the neighborhood.