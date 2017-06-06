Drainage a constant concern along Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - Ditches holding debris and water-blocking culverts are creating problems for drivers and residents.

It's about a mile stretch on both sides of Old Jefferson Highway between Tiger Bend and Barringer Foreman Road.

Business owner Bob Hendrick says he's been watching it get worse for nearly a decade. He admits the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has been out to address what's happening with the ditches, but says there's still an issue.

"Every time you drive up and down this road it almost makes me vomit," said Hendrick.

Ditches and culverts along Old Jefferson Highway are littered with trash, debris and growing algae. In one spot, a telephone pole has fallen into the middle of the ditch. With each rain, Hendrick says it gets worse. In some areas, the water is stagnant.

"This water never moves, it can't go anywhere," he said.

After multiple calls the DOTD, Hendrick says little change has been made. He's concerned about the mosquitoes and with so much rain, the water overflowing in some areas onto the road. Hendrick says the ditches need to be dug and cleared.

"You can't drain water uphill," he said.

DOTD tells 2 On Your Side it's been along Jefferson Highway to clean out the ditches and pick up litter twice in 2017. A field crew will be checking on the area to look for areas that are blocked or need clearing.