'Drain the Perversion Canal': Spanish Town Parade chooses 2019 theme

Photo: Spanish Town Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE - The theme of the annual Spanish Town Parade has been announced.

According to the parade's website the theme is 'Drain the Perversion Canal.' The parade will roll at noon on March 2, 2019.

The royal court includes Daniel Hoffman as king, Gabby Higgins as queen, and Rudy Tucker as the grand marshal.

