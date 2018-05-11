83°
Dragon float catches fire at Disney World; no injuries

1 hour 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 7:12 PM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Disney officials say a dragon float caught fire during a parade at Walt Disney World.
 
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the flames were quickly extinguished Friday afternoon during the Magic Kingdom's daily Festival of Fantasy parade.
 
A video shot by a park visitor shows the dragon - representing the "Sleeping Beauty" character Maleficent - bobbing its burning head up and down. The dragon is designed to blow smoke and fire from its mouth.
 
Firefighters responded, but the flames were out by the time they arrived. Social media videos show a Disney worker using a fire extinguisher on the dragon.
 
A Disney spokeswoman says no injuries were reported, and park officials were still trying to determine what went wrong.

