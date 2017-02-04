Drago Cvitanovich, founder of Drago's restaurant, dies at 94

Image from WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Drago Cvitanovich, the founder and patriarch of Drago's Seafood Restaurant, died Saturday at the age of 94.

Drago's Restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post.

According to WWL-TV, Cvitanovich had been in failing health for some time. He was no longer a regular at the Metairie restaurant, but Cvitanovich could still be seen greeting customers from his perch on a stool at the bar of the restaurant.

Drago and his wife Klara opened their restaurant in Metairie's Fat City neighborhood in 1969.

