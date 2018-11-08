Drag queen story time coming to Baton Rouge

Photo: Baton Rouge Pride

BATON ROUGE - Drag queen story time is coming to Baton Rouge next month.

The event is being planned through a partnership between Baton Rouge Pride and the Aveda Institute. Baton Rouge Pride says the event will consist of local drag queens reading books that teach acceptance, anti-bullying and inclusiveness.

People are invited to attend the reading on December 2 at Aveda's new campus on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Doors open at 2 p.m. and story time will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The family-friendly story time is free, however space is limited. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to come early or reserve a spot online.

A similar event that was set to take place at a Lafayette library earlier this year, but it was ultimately canceled due pushback from part of the community.