Draft order would target immigrants on welfare

25 minutes 22 seconds ago January 30, 2017 Jan 30, 2017 Monday, January 30 2017 January 30, 2017 7:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would target some immigrants for deportation if they become dependent on government assistance.

The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the draft order that calls for the identification and removal "as expeditiously as possible" of any legal immigrant who relies on certain kinds of public welfare benefits.

The order, if signed, would also focus the government's efforts on blocking immigrants who are likely to become reliant on government benefits.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Immigrants already must prove financial independence before they are allowed into the United States. The draft order signals the administration is considering not only cracking down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but also some living in country legally.

