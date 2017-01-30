Draft order would target immigrants on welfare

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would target some immigrants for deportation if they become dependent on government assistance.



The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the draft order that calls for the identification and removal "as expeditiously as possible" of any legal immigrant who relies on certain kinds of public welfare benefits.



The order, if signed, would also focus the government's efforts on blocking immigrants who are likely to become reliant on government benefits.



The White House did not immediately comment.



Immigrants already must prove financial independence before they are allowed into the United States. The draft order signals the administration is considering not only cracking down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but also some living in country legally.