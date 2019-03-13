Dr. Richard Vath to temporarily oversee OLOL parent company amid CEO change

BATON ROUGE – The corporate structure surrounding Our Lady of the Lake is changing, the hospital’s parent company announced late Wednesday.

Mike McBride was removed as CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the system overseeing the six hospitals including OLOL and its soon-to-open children’s hospital.

"A strong working relationship between the Sponsors of the ministry and System CEO is critical to charting and sustaining the course of our healthcare ministry,” the hospital group said in a prepared statement. “ After a year of working together and much discernment, we have made a decision to end Mike McBride’s service as CEO...”

McBride started with the organization in February 2018.

Dr. Richard Vath has been appointed as Interim President and CEO. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge prior to joining the health system as its Chief Transformation Officer.

A spokesperson said the surprise announcement Wednesday is not connected to an ongoing investigation into John Paul Funes, a former foundation president at Our Lady of the Lake. Funes was fired last year after a third-party investigation revealed what it called a "pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds."

Details related to the audit and an investigation are expected to be released soon.

OLOL also plans to open its children's hospital later this year.

The health system is headquartered in Baton Rouge.

