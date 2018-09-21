Dozens of wild horses are up for adoption

PORT ALLEN - Dozens of untamed, pure Mustangs, some never touched by human hands, are still getting used to their new surroundings in captivity.

About 50 horses and a handful of burrows are up for adoption this weekend at the Louis Mouch Arena in Port Allen.

They were picked right out of the open rage in the western United States.

The Bureau of Land Management offers pre-training before the horses are taken home for $125 dollars.

"They are true American icons," said Bureau of Land Management representative Shaw Farnsworth "they have true lineage with the western United States."

Darrell Morren is adopting a one-year-old grey gelding. He says it was love at first sight.

"I'm going to bring him back to Bayou McComb, and train him. Get him ready. Get him some feed and hay and get him right," says Morren.

According to the Bureau of Land Management there are more than 85,000 wild horses roaming out west and would double the population every four years if they are not taken off the land.

"We protect the horses themselves from starvation, lack of water due to over grazing on the land and protect the land itself," Farnsworth says.

To adopt a horse you must have no animal abuse charges and enough space.