Dozens of vehicles missing parking tags booted at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A few dozen residents woke up to find a boot on the wheel of their car Tuesday morning.

The Hub at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes on Highland Road contracted American Coachworks to monitor its parking. Monday night, a crew went looking for parking decals issued by The Hub. The decals tell the complex the car is registered to park in the apartment's permitted parking. American Coachworks says it put boots on 50 vehicles that were missing a purple decal in their windshield. The company says residents were notified by email to put the decals in the window.

"The people were notified, they chose not to pay any attention to it and that's why they were booted," said Ann Spink with American Coachworks.

Residents heading to work or class this morning found the bright orange boot on the front drivers-side door.

"Boots, I found boots on all three of my vehicles," said Donjarell Thomas. "I was kind of like what's going on, what did I do? And then I looked down the whole line and seen a whole bunch of other people."

The fee to remove the boot is $200. That's money Thomas says he could be using for other things.

"I got a $600 bill for nothing, for parking in your own place of residence," said Thomas. "I don't get it, I don't understand."

Tuesday morning, WBRZ went around looking at some of the booted vehicles and found purple decals on the windshields. But American Coachworks says the decals weren't there last night. They have pictures to prove it.

"We take a picture of the windshield, the entire windshield because we have people that come out later and say 'Oh, my decal was there' when they just added it," Ann Spink told News 2.

2 On Your Side contacted The Hub, but the complex didn't want to comment about the booting. However, some residents say they didn't receive any emails.

We're waiting to learn what happens with them and the fees they're facing.