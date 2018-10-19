80°
Dozens of rescued beagles begin finding new homes

1 hour 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 October 19, 2018 10:39 AM October 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AJC.com

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - More than 70 beagles rescued from a home in rural Pennsylvania are finding new owners and new homes.

The Lehigh County Humane Society received thousands of inquiries and began accepting adoption applications Thursday.

The dogs were rescued this month from a home outside Allentown where a woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.

Adoptions were to continue Friday.

The Allentown Morning Call reports the man who owned the house where the dogs were kept has received three citations for animal neglect.

It also reports he was cited Tuesday by the state agriculture department for operating an unlicensed kennel and failing to show proof the dogs were immunized against rabies.

