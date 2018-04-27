Dozens of band members show support for Southern's embattled band director

BATON ROUGE- The Southern University Board of Supervisors listened to passionate pleas from students and parents Friday about band director Nathan Haymer.

“He is the best band director we’ve ever had,” one student said.

Southern University has not said a word about his employment future with the University, but questions were raised when a local tv station posted inaccurate information about his termination.

“That is FALSE,” Janene Tate with Southern University said. “It is wrong.”

Haymer also posted on social media this morning saying, “I did not resign.”

Haymer has come under fire recently after a string of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports regarding alleged kickbacks he took to have the Southern University Human Jukebox play at events. The University has a pending public records request from WBRZ dated April 17, 2018 that should reveal more information regarding the alleged wrongdoing.

His brother, Niles Haymer, who is his attorney said Nathan is in Houston for a University event.