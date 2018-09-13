Dozens of Acadian paramedics heading to South Carolina to help with hurricane relief

Acadian Ambulance is sending 36 of its medics with more than a dozen vehicles to help with storm relief as the East Coast prepares for the effects of Hurricane Florence.

The company says its employees will be working alongside other first responders as part of its FEMA/AMR disaster response contract.

Acadian Ambulance currently has 18 ambulances & 36 medics in the South Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Florence. We are please to help our neighbors as part of the FEMA/AMR disaster response contract. Please keep our team, and everyone in Florence's path, in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MgSTDLwm5C — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) September 13, 2018

Acadian is the latest Louisiana-based group to send aid to the Carolinas. Earlier this week, both the United Cajun Navy and Cajun Navy 2016 announced a number of their volunteers were heading east to hand out storm supplies and assist with any possible rescues. Several members of the Louisiana National Guard are also helping with the efforts.