Dozens lining up to donate blood for injured BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE - By the dozens, people are lining up to donate blood for Baton Rouge Police Officer Jared Neyland, who was seriously injured in a crash on his motorcycle earlier this week.

“A friend of mine was in a traffic accident, a Baton Rouge police officer,” said firefighter Schyler Lewis. “They needed blood for him, so I came.”

After getting notices that Neyland was in need of blood, first responders from across the city were quick to help him out.

"Fire works a lot with police and together you know we just want to support each other. They're with us whenever we make a call, and it's nice to just have an opportunity to give back where we can.” said Katherine Kleinpeter, another Baton Rouge firefighter. “They would do the same for us, so it's nice to do the same for them.”

While nearly 40 people took time out of their day Thursday to donate at Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center, the hospital has already partnered with BRPD for a mobile blood drive at police headquarters next month.

“There was a lot of guys at headquarters that were wanting to donate, and we just thought it would be a good idea to coordinate with Our Lady of the Lake and have them come to headquarters,” said Sargent Freddie Burton of BRPD. “That way makes it more convenient and they would be able to donate.”

According to blood bank officials, they expect a generous outpouring of donations even though the event is open exclusively to police officers.